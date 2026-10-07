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Shriram Finance, other housing finance stocks look attractive post RBI rate hike: Expert

Shriram Finance, other housing finance stocks look attractive post RBI rate hike: Expert

An expert assesses how a rate hike could affect India’s NBFC sector, including Shriram Finance, vehicle lenders, housing finance companies and microfinance firms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 5:01 PM IST
Shriram Finance, other housing finance stocks look attractive post RBI rate hike: ExpertHe flags Shriram Finance as a standout example, arguing strong liquidity and healthy demand can cushion a 25-basis-point move.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may face some near-term pressure from rising interest rates, but market expert Daljeet Kohli believes the selloff has opened up a valuation opportunity in select names across vehicle finance, housing finance and microfinance. His core argument: A 25-basis-point rate increase is unlikely to derail lenders that still have liquidity, demand visibility and improving asset-quality trends.

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Speaking against the backdrop of an RBI rate hike and a choppy equity market, Kohli said the impact on NBFCs is “slightly negative,” but added that many stocks in the space are now available at “very comfortable valuation.”

Why the rate shock may not be a deal-breaker

Kohli’s most pointed observation was on Shriram Finance, which he described as a company “flush with so much of money” and therefore in a position where it is actively looking to deploy capital for growth. In such cases, he argued, “hardly twenty-five basis point increase or decrease will not going to make much difference” if underlying credit demand remains intact.

That view is significant because it shifts the debate from pure cost-of-funds pressure to balance-sheet strength and loan demand. In a tightening cycle, investors often punish lenders indiscriminately. Kohli’s reading suggests the market may be overlooking the resilience of well-funded NBFCs with established franchises.

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Valuation comfort after the correction

He noted that Shriram Finance has corrected from above Rs 1,000-1,100 levels to “nine hundred something,” making the stock look more reasonable relative to its growth trajectory. “Very comfortable valuation, growth trajectory perfectly okay,” he said, while stopping short of making a formal recommendation.

The broader takeaway is that price correction, rather than business deterioration, may now be driving the investment case in parts of the NBFC universe.

Housing finance and microfinance back in focus

Kohli also sees value in housing finance companies, a segment he said has “not done too much in the last two, three years.” That underperformance, in his view, has left several names trading at attractive levels even as some continue to hold up well through market volatility.

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Microfinance and small finance lenders could offer an even sharper cyclical recovery. Kohli said the cycle there has “totally turned,” with credit costs falling from severely elevated levels to just “few basis points.” If that trend sustains, the earnings rebound could be meaningful as these institutions mature into small finance banks and, eventually, larger banking platforms.

Stock-picking over sector fear

The larger message fits Kohli’s broader market stance: this is not a time for sweeping top-down calls, but for selective stock-picking. In financials, that means looking beyond the headline impact of higher rates and focusing instead on liquidity, demand, credit costs and valuation comfort. For investors navigating a volatile market, NBFCs may no longer be a uniform risk trade — they may be a selective opportunity.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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