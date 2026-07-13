Shriram Finance, Sobha, Shyam Metalics among top techno-funda picks; check targets

Amid the rising move in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has suggested four stocks including Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Shriram Finance Sobha and TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd for short-term trade to make decent gains in the near-term. The former two are picked on the basis of sound fundamentals, while the latter two have been picked on the basis of strong technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stocks:

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Fundamental Picks

Shriram Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,236 | Upside Potential: 18%

Shriram Finance Ltd is India's largest retail asset financing NBFC with a diversified presence across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, MSME, two-wheelers, construction equipment, farm equipment, gold loans and personal loans. During FY26, MUFG Bank invested Rs 39,618 crore through a preferential allotment, acquiring a 20 per cent fully diluted stake, significantly strengthening its capital base and supporting its long-term growth strategy. It continues to strengthen its leadership in retail asset financing through diversified lending, disciplined execution and prudent risk management. The strategic MUFG investment enhances its capital base and funding flexibility. Supported by healthy profitability, resilient asset quality, comfortable liquidity and management’s guidance of around 18 per cent AUM growth, the company remains positioned to deliver sustainable long-term earnings growth. It is expected that the stock will see a price target of Rs 1,236 in 8 to 10 months.

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Shyam Metalics & Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,124 | Upside Potential: 15%

Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL) is a leading integrated multi-metal producer in India with a major operating presence across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. It operates across the complete metal value chain, maintaining an aggregate installed metal capacity of 16.78 MTPA alongside 467 MW of captive power generation. Its diverse business portfolio spans carbon steel, stainless steel, specialty ferroalloys, aluminium foil and upcoming railway wagon manufacturing. The long-term outlook for Shyam Metalics remains highly favorable as it steadily transitions from scale-led to value-led growth. Its large captive power integration, ongoing greenfield modernizations, and entry into niche markets like railway wagons position the firm to capitalize on India's infrastructure push. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 1,124 in 8 to 10 months.

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Technical Picks

Sobha | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,700-1,725 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,370

Sobha Ltd is showing a constructive bullish setup on the daily chart after completing an Inverse Head & Shoulders formation and breaking above the neckline resistance. It has also reclaimed its long-term moving average, indicating improving trend strength. The neckline breakout zone near Rs 1,450-1,460 now turns into an important support area, while the higher support is placed around Rs 1,350-1,360 zone, where the right shoulder was formed. Sustaining above Rs 1,450-1,460 could extend the ongoing rally towards next immediate hurdle zone of Rs 1,580-1,600 in the near term. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI trending higher and MACD maintaining a positive crossover, reflecting strengthening buying interest. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,500-1,510 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,700-1,725 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,370 levels.



Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts | Buy | Target Price: Rs 415-420 | Stop Loss: Rs 339

Taj GVK Hotels is exhibiting a strong bullish setup on the daily chart after breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, signaling a potential continuation of the ongoing uptrend. The stock had been forming higher lows while facing resistance near Rs 350-355, and the recent breakout above this zone indicates renewed buying momentum. The rising trend line support is placed Rs 325-330, which is expected to act as an important demand zone on any pullback. Following the breakout, the stock has also moved above its long-term moving average, while RSI and MACD are showing improving momentum, reinforcing the positive bias. Sustaining above Rs 350-355 could open the way for a move towards Rs 410-415 in the near term. Therefore, one accumulate a stock in range of Rs 365-370 levels the expected upside of Rs 415-420 levels with stop loss below Rs 339 levels.