Shriram Properties shares climb 18% as Q4 profit zooms 137%

Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd witnessed a sharp uptick on Tuesday, rising 17.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 99.60 after the Bengaluru-based company posted a stellar jump in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. The real estate developer's year-on-year (YoY) profit ascended by 137 per cent to Rs 47.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 20.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's revenue grew by 19 per cent to Rs 427.5 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 358.4 crore in the year-ago period. For the entire financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Shriram Properties posted its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 77.3 crore, up from Rs 75.4 crore in FY24. Total revenue for FY25 came at Rs 973.4 crore.

The firm said its overall finance cost was down 11 per cent YoY to Rs 104.6 crore in FY25. "Interest expenses were lower at Rs 90.4 crore (-16 per cent YoY), reflecting scheduled loan repayments and reduced borrowing costs. Non-cash finance costs were lower by 23 per cent YoY in FY25," it added.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 74.87. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the company's stock has a negative price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 151.25 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.02. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)0.64 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)0.67. According to Trendlyne data, Shriram Properties has a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility.

Promoters held a 27.94 per cent stake in the company as of March 2025.