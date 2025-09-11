Shyam Metalics shares gain on foray into crash barrier segment

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd rose nearly 2% on Thursday, following the announcement of its strategic foray into the crash barrier segment, aiming to capture a market share of 8–10% in FY 2025–26.

Shyam Metalics shares rose 1.77% to Rs 935.65 today against the previous close of Rs 919.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 25,670 crore.

The company has started production at its state-of-the-art Giridih facility, which houses an annual capacity of 24,000 MTPA and employs over 150 skilled professionals.

"With India’s infrastructure investments expected to grow demand for crash barriers by 25% annually,

Shyam Metalics is well-positioned to expand its presence. With an investment of Rs 50 crore and production capacity of 60,000 MTPA, a new Crash Barrier manufacturing facility is planned for Sambalpur to serve the South and West markets," said the firm.

"Additionally in FY 2026–2027, the company plans to expand its product portfolio at Giridih in its Phase 2 with an additional investment of Rs 50 crore, diversify production into Transmission Line Towers, Railway Electrification Structures, Solar Panel Structures, Lighting Poles" added the metal major.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing iron and steel. The company's products include long steel products, including iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT, structural products, and ferro alloys.