Shyam Metalics shares gain on entry into wagon manufacturing business

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd rose on Tuesday, May 20, following the announcement that the company was venturing into the wagon manufacturing sector with a new greenfield facility in Kharagpur, West Bengal.

Shyam Metalics shares rose 1.54% to Rs 919.75 against the previous close of Rs 906 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 25,328 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This initiative will be undertaken by its subsidiary, Ramsarup Industries Ltd, and operations are expected to begin by March 2026, unfolding in two distinct phases.

In Phase I, the facility aims to achieve a production capacity of 2,400 wagons annually, which will be expanded in Phase II to offer a total output of 4,800 wagons each year.

The plant is designed to accommodate future upgrades in capacity and capability, with plans to manufacture a diverse range of rolling stock, including flat, open, box, hopper-covered, tank, and specialized wagons.

Moreover, solar panels will be installed on the roof to harness clean energy efficiently. The company will implement a 'Uni-Flow' manufacturing layout, which is aimed at promoting streamlined and high-efficiency production.

Advertisement

"From utilizing rooftop solar energy to embracing Made in India technology, every aspect has been meticulously planned to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and improve employee welfare," stated Sheetij Agarwal, director of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd.

Shyam Metalics and Energy reported an increase in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025 (Q4FY25). Net profit rose to Rs 220.15 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 219.94 crore in Q4FY24.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 4,139.36 crore in the last quarter from Rs 3,606.20 crore in Q4FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITA) stood at Rs 569 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to Rs 493 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal (Q4FY24).

Advertisement

Shyam Metalics and Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing iron and steel. The company's products include long steel products, including iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT, structural products, and ferro alloys.