Siemens, Bajaj Finance: Why Ashika Stock Broking sees up to 12% upsides in these stocks

Ashika Stock Broking is positive on select largecap stocks including Bajaj Finance and Siemens amid the ongoing volatility in the broader market. The domestic brokerage firm has picked up these counters as its top picks for the week and thinks the stocks may deliver double-digit gains in the near term. Here's what Ashika said about these two counters:

Siemens| Target Price: Rs 3,400 | Upside Potential: 12.2%

Siemens is a pure infrastructure play on the capex cycle recovery. Recently, the company received an order for 1,200 electric locomotives of 9000-HP worth Rs 26,000 crore, from Indian Railways, marking the single largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens mobility. The order covers design, manufacture, commissioning and testing the locomotives.

The stock has remained constructive, as it continues to form higher peaks and higher troughs in all time frames. The stock is seen resuming its primary up trend after testing the 20 days EMA currently placed at Rs 2,960 and the lower band of the channel containing last one month’s up move thus offers fresh entry opportunity. Prices are well supported by strong volume highlighting larger participation in the direction of trend. The daily 14-period RSI has generated a buy signal, moving above its nine-period average, thus validating the positive bias. One can expect the stock to continue with its strong up move and head towards Rs 3,400 level in near term.

Bajaj Finance | Target Price: Rs 6,700 | Upside Potential: 11.7%

Overall, the December quarter performance of Bajaj Finance was strong, but largely in line with consensus estimates. The company has been able to grow customer franchisees, but was unable to expand margins due to competition in the mortgage segment (accounting for 33 per cent of consolidated book) as well as muted trend in B2B business. The company has clearly got its mojo back in terms of volume growth.

The stock is on the verge of breaking past the last four weeks range (Rs 5,645-6,080), signaling resumption of up move and offers fresh entry opportunity. Buying demand is seen emerging from the major support area of Rs 5,700-5,750, being the 80 per cent retracement of the previous up move (Rs 5,220-7,778), indicating positive bias. Volume participation can be seen for the past few days, indicating larger participation before a breakout. One can expect the stock to head towards Rs 6,700 levels in the coming weeks, which is the 50 retracement of the September-December decline.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today)

