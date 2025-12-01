Siemens, Coromandel intnerational, Cigniti Technologies: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled marginally lower on the back profit booking after the recent rally. Traders are awaiting the outcome of the India-US trade deal, while India's GDP numbers kept traders on the tenterhooks. BSE Sensex shed 13.71 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 85,706.67, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 12.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 26,202.95 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Cigniti Technologies, Coromandel International and Siemens are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say on these stocks for Monday's trading session:



Siemens | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,595-3,610 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,100

Siemens has delivered a decisive breakout above the Rs 3,260 resistance level, supported by a well-defined base formation at lower zones. The falling-wedge breakout further reinforces bullish intent, indicating a structural shift from consolidation to trend expansion. Price, sustaining above the 200-day moving average suggests strength in the broader setup, while secondary oscillators maintain positive momentum alignment. As long as the stock holds above the breakout zone, the probability of continued upside remains favourable, with dips likely to attract accumulation. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 3,280-3,300 levels with the expected upside of Rs 3,595-3,610 levels with stop loss below Rs 3,100 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Cigniti Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,927-1,998| Stop Loss: Rs 1,780

Cigniti Tech has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, signalling renewed buying interest. The weekly charts support this momentum. A key technical development is the bullish breakout from multiple chart patterns, supported by robust price action and above-average trading volumes. In addition, the stock has closed above the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, reflecting a volatility breakout, an early sign of potential sharp upward movement. Trend indicators also confirm strength. Moving average analysis shows alignment in favour of the bulls, with the short-, medium-, and long-term averages trending positively. The RSI remains above the 60 level on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts, suggesting sustained momentum and strong relative strength across timeframes. The pattern targets are placed at Rs 1,927 and Rs 1,998, both of which appear achievable as long as the stock maintains levels above the Rs 1,780 support.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities



Coromandel International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,585-2,610 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,200

Coromandel looks like it’s waking up after a long consolidation. The chart recently witnessed a 'V-shape' recovery from lower levels with prices seen escalating with higher low patterns on daily charts. The stock has finally moved above the resistance level of Rs 2,360, suggesting buyers are getting more confident. Volumes are also building up slowly, with both RSI and MACD pushing higher, hinting that momentum is now on the bulls side. If the stock continues to hold above the breakout area, this move could have more legs in the coming sessions, opening room for further upside. Therefore, one can accumulate the stock on dips in range of Rs 2,350-2,360 for the expected upside of Rs 2,585-2,610 levels with stop loss below Rs 2,200 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities