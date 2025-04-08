Siemens demerger: Antique says 'Buy' stock, shares target price

Antique Stock Broking has retained its 'Buy' rating Siemens Ltd as the stock turned ex-date for demerger of its energy business. Siemens would now be housing the digital industries (process and discrete automation business); mobility (signaling, locomotives); smart infrastructure (medium voltage switchgears, low voltage devices; and large drives businesses.

This coupled with the government emphasis on scaling up the country’s share of manufacturing to GDP augurs well for Siemens, Antique Stock broking said.

"We believe Siemens is well prepared to reap the benefits of the rising capex cycle and deliver a strong earnings trajectory. We remain positive on Siemens and maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 4,336 based on 60 times its March’27E earnings," Antique said.

This target price suggests 54 per cent potential upside over Siemens' Monday closing price of Rs 2,814.65.

Antique said Siemens is a dominant player in each of the categories with a strong product range and top-of-the-line technology.

It has historically been providing technologies to track systems such as signaling. But the company is now going full throttle as an integrated rail equipment player, Antique said.

Recently, Siemens bagged India’s first large-scale locomotive manufacturing order to make 1,200 units of 9000 HP engines over a period of 11 years, valued at Rs 13,200 crore. It will also provide maintenance over 35 years, valued at Rs 12,800 crore.

The company is also bidding for the new-age Vande Bharat, Antique said adding that Siemens will be among India’s leading integrated rail coach and rolling stock manufacturers.

In the digitalisation, Siemens has seen witnessed significant traction in the ordering pipeline, which has now increased to more than 100 projects as compared to 20 in the last few years. "Enquiries for remote management, cyber security, value chain digitalization, smart

lighting, and layout optimization have seen sharp improvement," Antique said.

Besides, Siemens has launched its open business digital platform ‘Siemens Xcelerator’ in India in FY25. Since then, it has added 125 use cases, 200+ references, and 11+ ecosystem partners, Antique said.

"With increasing anecdotal evidence highlighting tangible benefits of

Industry 4.0 adoption and smart manufacturing, digitalization and automation product orders are bound to witness an improvement," it said.