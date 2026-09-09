Siemens Energy India shares fall as firm clarifies on Blue portfolio

Shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd fell on Wednesday after rising for two straight sessions as the company issued a clarification on a media report that suggested the company had advanced cleaner high-voltage grid infrastructure with its Blue portfolio. Following an explanation sought by stock exchanges, Siemens Energy India said its Blue portfolio, which comprises different high-voltage products used in a substation using clean air as insulation medium instead of SF6, did not involve any undisclosed negotiations or material event requiring exchange disclosure.
Siemens Energy India said the information in the report had already been made public through a press release on its website on September 7.