Siemens Energy India stock zooms 15%, top BSE gainer; here's why

Order backlog rose 16.4% to Rs 19,331 crore in Q1 against Rs 16601 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profit from operations (%) also improved by 430 bps year-on-year to 21.9%, primarily driven by better operating leverage, higher export contributions, and disciplined order execution.

Guilherme Mendonca, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL), said: "Our strong Q3 FY2026 performance underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. Healthy revenue growth, expanding profitability, and a robust order backlog provide a solid foundation for sustained value creation. With India adding more than 30 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of CY2026 and power demand rising globally – driven by electrification, industrial growth, and AI-enabled data centers – the need for stronger, smarter, and more flexible energy infrastructure has never been greater.

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In afternoon deals, global market selling hit Indian stocks with Sensex falling 538 pts to 78,421 and Nifty losing 106 pts to 24,523 on Friday.