Siemens shares rise 3% as consortium wins Rs 4,100 cr order for high-speed rail project

Shares of Siemens rose 3 per cent in Tuesday's following the announcement that its consortium secured a contract to equip India’s first High-Speed Rail project. The consortium, involving Siemens Limited and Siemens Mobility GmbH, will implement advanced signalling and telecommunication technologies in the project.

The company’s stock advanced 2.85 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 3,364 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the announcement. The undertaking is part of a contract with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

Advertisement

This project is valued at approximately Rs 4,100 crore, with Siemens Limited's share amounting to Rs 1,230 crore. It involves the design, installation, and maintenance of European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based technologies. The execution will span 54 months with a maintenance period of 15 years.

The ETCS Level 2 technology will facilitate train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, offering real-time supervision and continuous communication. This initiative aligns with India’s National Rail Plan 2030, aiming to upgrade the rail infrastructure.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Limited, commented on the partnership with NHSRCL, emphasising Siemens' dedication to the 'Make in India' programme and sustainable mobility.

The contract highlights Siemens' expertise in railway technology, enhancing its standing within the industry. With the successful execution of this project, Siemens could reinforce its influence in rail infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

Looking forward, Siemens is focused on contributing to the technological advancement of rail systems, supporting further innovation and potentially engaging in similar opportunities. This reflects the company’s strategic intent to expand its infrastructure capabilities.

This development not only marks progress in India’s rail sector but also positions Siemens as a key player in large-scale infrastructure projects, underscoring its role in future-ready mobility solutions.