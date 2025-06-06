Sika Interplant shares zoom 112% in a month, hit new peak on strong momentum

Shares of Sika Interplant Systems Ltd continued their strong upward momentum on Friday, rising 10 per cent to touch a record high of Rs 1,485.35. Last checked, the stock was trading 6.05 per cent higher at Rs 1,432.05. At this price, the counter has delivered multibagger returns, soaring 111.79 per cent over the past month.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company has recently entered into a significant License Agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems SAS (France) and Goodrich Actuation Systems (UK), both part of Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies).

The agreement authorises Sika to undertake maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for specific primary flight control actuation components on which Collins is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Sika stated in a BSE filing.

A few market experts shared a mixed view on Sika Interplant Systems. Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, noted that the company is a niche player in the defence sector and it secured a significant contract recently. He advised that investors who entered the stock near its 52-week lows might consider booking partial profits, while those with a higher risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon can hold on to the stock.

Advertisement

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran observed that the stock remains bullish but appears overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance level seen at Rs 1,548. "Investors should consider booking profits as a daily close below the support level of Rs 1,405 could trigger a downward move towards Rs 1,125 in the near term," he added.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Sika Interplant under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

On a consolidated basis, the firm's year-on-year (YoY) net profit climbed 30.74 per cent to Rs 7.91 crore in January-March 2025 quarter while net sales rose 23.84 per cent to Rs 46.02 crore in Q4 FY25.

Advertisement

Sika Interplant operates across engineered projects and systems, interconnect solutions and electrical module integration, MRO services and value-added distribution.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 71.72 per cent stake in the company.