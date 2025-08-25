'SIP is your EMI into your dreams': What Deepak Shenoy says on spend and save

Deepak Shenoy, CEO at Capitalmind Mutual Fund, in a post on X said learning how to spend wisely may sound odd, but it is essential. Shenoy, whose mutual fund recently launched its first new fund offer (NFO) -- Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, said the key is to minimise regret and avoid the nagging thought of “Oh God, I can’t believe I'm spending this much”.

He believes one must spend on what truly gives joy, not on what impresses others.

On the habit of saving, he said: “The SIP is your EMI into your dreams.” An EMI pays for past purchase, while a SIP can fund future goals. By treating a SIP with the same seriousness as an EMI, one steadily invest towards dreams such as travel and retirement.

Shenoy said saving does not always have to be a mutual fund, as it could just as well be a fixed deposit or even a savings account.

Learning to spend is almost silly to think about. To get that awesome feeling of pleasure, you need to minimize regret, reduce the pangs of "oh god can't believe I'm spending this much", and go after things you really enjoy, rather than things your friends would like. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) August 24, 2025

What, matters, Shenoy said, is the discipline, regularly setting aside money toward something one wants, knowing that one day, one will spend it all. That discipline too, is a muscle to build, Shenoy said.

On spending, Shenoy noted that for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s with middle-class constraints, the idea of planning to spend on luxuries, be it a pair of Manolo Blahniks or a lavish 10-day cruise, can feel uncomfortable. Due to this, he likened it to a muscle one needs to build.

To this, one X user wrote: "Spending is not the enemy of saving. The real flex is being financially secure and emotionally fulfilled while alive. No one really would care about a rich miser once you’re dead, anyways!."

Shenoy advises starting with the essentials: retirement savings, children’s education, emergency funds, and a house down payment. Once these bases are covered, whatever is left is free to spend—today, if it is for smaller pleasures, or tomorrow, if it is for bigger dreams.

Another X user wrote: "Took me years to realize saving isn't about deprivation, it's about freedom. Balance is the real financial superpower."