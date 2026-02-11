SJVN Q3 earnings: Net profit up 50%, interim dividend, fundraising and more

Shares of SJVN rose nearly 8% today after the company reported its Q3 earnings. SJVN stock rose 7.80% to Rs 78.48 in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,373 crore. A total of 22.90 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 17.49 crore on BSE. Later, the stock ended 6.17% higher at Rs 77.29.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 68.17 on February 2, 2026 and a 52-week high of Rs 107.50 on May 19, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 46.5 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. SJVN stock has gained 138% in three years and risen 192% in five years.

SJVN reported a 50% rise in net profit to Rs 224.4 crore for the third quarter compared to a net profit of Rs 149 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 61.3%, reaching Rs 1082 crore against Rs 671 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

On the operational front, EBITDA rose 57% to Rs 738 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 470 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin came at 68.2% in Q3 against 70% in the previous fiscal year’s corresponding quarter.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as February 20, 2026.

The board of the firm also approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore via issuance of unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures on private placement basis.

SJVN Limited is engaged in the business of generation of electricity and the tariff for power generation. The company manufactures and provides three key products and services: generation of electricity (hydro, wind and solar), consultancy and transmission. Its businesses include thermal power, hydro power, wind power, solar power, power transmission, consultancy and power trading.