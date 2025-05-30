SJVN shares fall 5% as firm posts loss in Q4

Shares of SJVN Ltd fell 5% in early deals today after the company reported its Q4 earnings. SJVN stock slipped 4.76% to Rs 97.29 in the current session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 38,399 crore. A total of 5.43 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.36 crore on BSE.

SJVN shares have a beta of 1.6, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 80.50 on March 3, 2025 and a 52-week high of Rs 169.60 on July 26, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 59.2 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. .

The multibagger stock has gained 173% in two years and risen 257% in three years.

In five years, the stock has risen 364.45%.

SJVN reported a significant net loss of Rs 127.7 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite this downturn, the company's revenue from operations saw a 4.5% increase, reaching Rs 504.4 crore, up from Rs 482.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

On the operational front, EBITDA rose slightly by 0.4% to Rs 240.8 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 239.8 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin decreased to 47.75% from 49.6% in the previous fiscal year’s corresponding quarter.

The board of directors cleared a proposal to raise funds by securitizing a part of the future unencumbered free cash flows from the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS).

Additionally, the board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25, pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

This recommendation comes on top of the interim dividend of ?1.15 per share that was declared in February 2025. If shareholders approve the final dividend, it will be distributed within the statutory timeframe outlined by the Companies Act, 2013.

SJVN Limited is engaged in the business of generation of electricity and the tariff for power generation. The company manufactures and provides three key products and services: generation of electricity (hydro, wind and solar), consultancy and transmission. Its businesses include thermal power, hydro power, wind power, solar power, power transmission, consultancy and power trading.