SK Hynix: South Korean chipmaker posts record Q2 performance but shares crash 11%; here's why 

Shares of electronics major Samsung Electronics also opened higher but slipped 5.45% to 208,000 Korean won from the previous day.

SK Hynix shares came under pressure after the company offered limited clarity on its shareholder return plans and provided few details about its long-term customer agreements, leaving investors seeking greater visibility into its future growth strategy.

The weakness spilled over to the broader semiconductor sector, with most Asian chipmakers extending losses following Tuesday's sharp selloff.

The memory chipmaker reported second-quarter operating profit of 60.54 trillion won, rising 557% in second-quarter missing analysts' consensus estimate of 64.22 trillion won, despite benefiting from strong demand for AI-related memory chips.

The company said the earnings were "an all-time high quarterly performance".

Advertisement

SK Hynix’s net income surged a bigger-than-expected 1,242% on one-time investment gains in the June quarter.

Net profit came at 94 trillion won ($64 billion), a year-on-year rise of 1,242 percent, driven by the AI industry's explosive demand for its memory chips.

Management said memory chip prices rose significantly from the previous quarter and expects robust demand to continue, driven by artificial intelligence applications. The company also revealed it has signed long-term supply agreements with around 10 customers.

SK Hynix began mass shipments of its next-generation HBM4 (High Bandwidth Memory) chips during the second quarter and plans to ramp up production further in the second half of the year to meet growing AI demand.

On capital allocation, the company said it is evaluating various shareholder return options but stopped short of announcing any concrete measures, disappointing investors who had expected greater clarity on capital returns.

