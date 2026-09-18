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Recently listed Skyways Air shares jump nearly 15% today; here's why

Recently listed Skyways Air shares jump nearly 15% today; here's why

SKYWAYS129.68(9.92%)

The company announced its first interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for FY27.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Recently listed Skyways Air shares jump nearly 15% today; here's whySkyways Air has fixed October 9 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Shares of recently listed Skyways Air Services surged in Friday's early trade, rising 14.58 per cent to hit a high of Rs 135.20. The stock made its market debut on September 1 at a discount to its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 138.

Today's strong upmove came as the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27), marking its first quarterly earnings announcement since its listing on the stock exchanges.

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Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 93.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,216.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 630 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated profit rose 143.32 per cent YoY to Rs 26.79 crore during the quarter.

The company announced its first interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for FY27.

It has fixed October 9 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

As part of its expansion plans, Skyways Air Services also announced plans to establish overseas offices, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The aggregate investment for these initiatives will not exceed Rs 30 crore over a period of time.

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Established in 1984, Skyways Air Services has built an integrated logistics infrastructure and processes and is a major player in India's air freight market.

Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides a range of logistics services, including ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, customs brokerage, technology-driven express cargo and parcel delivery, along with various value-added services.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 11:13 AM IST
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