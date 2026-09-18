Recently listed Skyways Air shares jump nearly 15% today; here's why

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 93.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,216.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 630 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Consolidated profit rose 143.32 per cent YoY to Rs 26.79 crore during the quarter.

The company announced its first interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, for FY27.

It has fixed October 9 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

As part of its expansion plans, Skyways Air Services also announced plans to establish overseas offices, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The aggregate investment for these initiatives will not exceed Rs 30 crore over a period of time.

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Established in 1984, Skyways Air Services has built an integrated logistics infrastructure and processes and is a major player in India's air freight market.

Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides a range of logistics services, including ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, customs brokerage, technology-driven express cargo and parcel delivery, along with various value-added services.