Small caps, mid caps still have room for rally in 2027 despite large cap expectations, says analyst

Jaipuria said the gap between expected profit growth in large-caps and smaller companies remains meaningful. “People are expecting the large cap space to grow earnings at 13 to 15%. In the small and mid-cap space, it’s expected to grow at 20%,” he said, making the case that a cyclical recovery in earnings should translate into stronger upside for the broader market.

That view ties into the wider market conversation around 2027, where investors are increasingly balancing cheaper large-cap valuations against the superior growth potential of smaller businesses. For Jaipuria, that trade-off still leans in favour of stock-specific opportunities in the mid- and small-cap universe.

Balance sheets have changed the game

A key pillar of his optimism is the sharp improvement in corporate balance sheets. Jaipuria noted that debt-equity levels in small-cap companies have fallen materially, saying “the debt equity for the small cap companies is down to 0.2 now.”

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That matters because smaller companies have historically been punished hardest when the cycle turns. Stronger balance sheets, however, could reduce the intensity of the old boom-and-bust pattern that once defined this part of the market. In effect, Jaipuria is arguing that today’s small-caps are not just faster-growing — they are also financially sturdier than in previous cycles.

More runway after the rally

Despite a strong six-month run in small- and mid-caps, Jaipuria believes the cycle is far from exhausted. He pointed out that small-cap upcycles have typically lasted 24 to 30 months, with returns historically running much higher than current market performance suggests.

“We’ve had a good run in the last six months in the small and mid-cap, but there’s more to go,” he said. Valentis, he added, is pencilling in earnings growth of 25% plus across its portfolio over the next two years.

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Valuations may not do the heavy lifting

Jaipuria acknowledged that small- and mid-caps are not optically cheap relative to large-caps. But that, in his framework, this does not weaken the investment case. “Valuations are a little higher than the large cap,” he said, adding that “most of the returns over the next two years will come because earnings are going to see a sharp revival.”

That makes the 2027 bet more nuanced than a simple style preference. Large-caps may still attract flows as value re-emerges, but Jaipuria’s message is clear: If earnings recovery broadens out as expected, smaller companies could remain the market’s most powerful profit compounding story.