Smallcap stock jumps 14%; company fixes October 1 as record date for 800% dividend payout

"...the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026 as declared by the Board of Directors of R Systems International Ltd (Company) at its meeting held on Friday, September 25, 2026," the company said in a filing.

The company had earlier announced a second interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, translating to 800 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

"Declared the Second Interim Dividend for the year 2026 of Rs 8/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each i.e., 800 per cent. The aforesaid Second Interim Dividend for the year 2026 will be paid on or before October 24, 2026. The Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders for the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2026 is Thursday, October 01, 2026," it also said.

Advertisement

R Systems Q1 results

R Systems said it reported revenue of Rs 601.7 crore ($63.6 million), registering year-on-year (YoY) growth of 30.2 per cent in INR terms and 17.7 per cent in dollar terms.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 120.7 crore ($12.8 million), registering a growth of 51.4 per cent YoY.

Adjusted net profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 62.9 crore ($6.6 million), up 35.4 per cent YoY.