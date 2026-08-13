Solar Industries Q1 earnings effect: Stock hits record high, rises most in six months 

Shares of defence major Solar Industries India Ltd hit their record high today post Q1 earnings. The shares rose 7%-the biggest intraday advance since January 28- to a record high of Rs 20,400. Bloomberg said the company reported EPS and sales above estimates. Solar Industries stock hit a high of Rs 20,400 today against the previous close of Rs 19,064. Market cap of the defence firm stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Later, the stock closed 6.43% higher to close at Rs 20,290 crore.
Solar Industries net income or net profit for the first quarter beat the average analyst estimate, said Bloomberg.
Profit rose 93% to Rs 653 crore against an estimate of Rs 519 crore (Bloomberg Consensus). Revenue climbed 71% to Rs 3670 crore against an estimate of Rs 2,995 crore.