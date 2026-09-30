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Solar Industries shares gain 3% as company issues update on expansion 

Solar Industries shares gain 3% as company issues update on expansion 

Shares of Solar Industries India rose 2.85% to Rs 19,820 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 2:00 PM IST
Solar Industries shares gain 3% as company issues update on expansion PL Capital has initiated coverage on Solar Industries India Ltd (SOIL) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 23,124.

Solar Industries share price: Solar Industries Ltd shares rose 3% on Wednesday after the defence firm said its arm has incorporated "Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited", a subsidiary in the Republic of Botswana, on September 29, 2026. Shares of Solar Industries India rose 2.85% to Rs 19,820 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

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"This is to inform that Solar Overseas Mauritius Limited a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company, of the Company, has incorporated “Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited“ a Subsidiary in Republic of Botswana, on September 29, 2026," the firm said

The objective of the acquisition is expansion of business operations.

Solar Overseas Mauritius Limited is the holding company of Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited. Solar Explochem Proprietary Limited is a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

The cost of subscription/price at which the shares are subscribed is $325,000. The percentage of shareholding/control by the listed entity and /or number of shares allotted

Meanwhile, PL Capital has initiated coverage on Solar Industries India Ltd (SOIL) with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 23,124. The valuation is based on a price-to-earnings multiple of 62x Sep’28E, with an implied EV/EBITDA of 34x Sep’28E. The stock is currently trading at 58.7x and 48.2x P/E on FY28 and FY29 estimates, respectively.

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Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 2:00 PM IST
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