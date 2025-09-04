Solar Industries shares slip on explosion in Nagpur factory, more details 

Shares of Solar Industries India Ltd slipped over 3% in the afternoon session Thursday after the defence firm said an explosion incident occurred on September 4, 2025 at 12:33 am in its Chakdoh, Nagpur (Maharashtra) factory.

One person was dead and eight persons were injured due to the explosion, the firm said.

Solar Industries stock slipped 3.30% to Rs 13,821 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 14,294 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Total 5290 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.40 crore on BSE. The stock had a beta of 0.9 in the last one year, indicating low volatility during the period.

The defence stock has delivered multibagger returns of 198% and 319% in two and three years, respectively.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 17,805 on June 30, 2025 this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 44.8, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

"This is to inform you that, an explosion incident had occurred on September 04, 2025 at 12:33 am in Crystallization Building while performing crystallization process of an energetic material in Solar Industries India Ltd, Chakdoh, Nagpur (MH). The safety mechanism systems got activated and people working in the area were evacuated as per the emergency procedure, before the explosion took place. Due to the shock impact of explosion, one person has lost his life, and eight persons were injured in areas near by this building," said Solar Industries.

Expressing regret on the incident, Solar Industries said, "The Company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the family of the deceased in this moment of grief. We have also intimated the departments concerned and the statutory authorities. The incident is being investigated for all the root and contributory causes and corrective and preventative actions to be implemented. As far as financial impact is concerned, the loss is limited to this building only and there is an adequate insurance coverage for the same."

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.