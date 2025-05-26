Sold entire long-term RIL stock holding after bonus shares? It's time to pay STCG tax

Bonus shares are new shares issued at the existing face value of the company and, therefore, attract short-term capital gains tax (STCG) at 20 per cent if sold within 12 months of the receipt. This would be the case for long-term investors of Reliance Industries (RIL), who sold their entire RIL stock holding within FY25 following the October 2024 bonus issue of 1:1. Half of the shares sold would attract 20 per cent STCG, as investor file income tax returns for the financial year.

"The tax treatment of bonus shares under the Income Tax Act, 1961, particularly section 55(2)(aa)(iii-a), is a stark example of a rigid legal framework that penalises investors for circumstances often beyond their control," said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner KS Legal & Associates said.

Chandwani gave an example of an investor, who held 100 RIL shares for five-long years, received 1:1 bonus issue in October 2024 but sold entire holding by March 2025.

Chandwani said the original 100 shares would attract a favorable 10 per cent LTCG tax under section 112A, with a Rs 1 lakh exemption.

"However, the bonus shares, despite being a mere reallocation of corporate profits, are assigned a nil cost and a fresh holding period, resulting in a 20 per cent STCG tax under section 111A on their full sale value. This creates a disproportionate tax burden, as half the proceeds from bonus shares are taxed at double the rate of LTCG, despite the investor’s long-term commitment," she said.

Aditya Bhattacharya, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys said the general rule remains that bonus shares are taxed based on the holding period after receipt.

"If you sell them within a year, it's short-term capital gains; if held longer, it's long-term," he explained adding that strategic planning of sales becomes crucial due to tax implications.

Bhattacharya said investor may want to hold bonus shares longer to be eligible for long-term capital gains tax and their preference might shift towards dividend-paying stocks for regular income.

Chandwani said the existing rules feel punitive, especially for retail investors who may sell due to market volatility or liquidity needs, not tax planning.

"This approach lacks economic fairness and ignores the reality that bonus shares diluted per-share value without altering the investor’s overall stake. The nil cost rule, coupled with the FIFO method, inflates tax liabilities, as seen in a hypothetical sale of 100 original and 100 bonus RIL shares at Rs 1,500 each, yielding a Rs 35,000 tax bill (Rs 5,000 LTCG + Rs 30,000 STCG)," Chandwani said.

"A more equitable system, akin to cost apportionment in stock splits, would better reflect the investor’s intent and economic position. Until such reform occurs, investors must navigate this trap by timing sales to cross the 12-month threshold for bonus shares or offsetting STCG with losses, highlighting the need for strategic tax planning under an outdated legal provision," Chandwani said.

