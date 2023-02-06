Sona BLW Precision, Concor to go ex-dividend; Adani Transmission, Tata Steel Q3 results today

Shares of three companies including Sona BLW Precision, Container Corporation of India (Concor) and Siyaram Silk Mills will turn ex-dividend while those of Patel Engineering would go ex-rights on Monday. A host of companies including Adani Transmission, Tata Steel, Varun Beverages, Easy Trip Planners, Tejas Networks, Balaji Amines, LIC Housing Finance and Muthoot Finance will announce their December quarter results later today.

Infibeam Avenues, JK Paper, Vinati Organics, SJVN, Suven Pharma and KPR Mill would be some other companies that will announce their quarterly results later in the day.

Sona BLW Precision shares would turn ex-dividend today. Sona BLW Precision had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.28 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 23.

Concor shares would turn ex-dividend today. Concor had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the same is February 6, Monday, and the dividend will be paid on February 22.

Siyaram Silk Mills shares would turn ex-dividend today. Siyaram Silk Mills had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 27.

Patel Engineering would go ex-rights today. Monday is also the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue. The rights issue comprised 25,78,72,409 fully paid-up shares each for an amount aggregating to Rs 324.92 crore. The issue price was fixed at Rs 12.60. The company would offer one rights share for every two fully paid-up shares held by the eligible shareholders of the Company, as on Monday.

Tata Steel results would be keenly followed. Centrum Broking expects Tata Steel to declare profit at Rs 598.40 crore. It sees revenue for the quarter dropping 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 54,552 crore.

In its update for December quarter last month, Tata Steel said its India crude steel production stood at 5 million tonnes in the third quarter, which was up 4 per cent on both year-on-year (YoY) and sequential basis. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 4.73 million tonnes and were up 7 per cent YoY, primarily driven by 11 per cent growth in domestic deliveries, which also led to improvement in product mix, the Tata Group firm said in a BSE filing.



