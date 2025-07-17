Sona BLW Precision shares jump 9%; here's what triggered the upmove

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (formerly Sona Comstar) witnessed a sharp rally in Thursday's session, jumping 8.52 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 494. At last count, the stock was trading 5.21 per cent higher at Rs 478.90. Despite the day's gains, the stock remains down 19 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The scrip saw heavy trading volume on BSE along with the price action, as around 48.88 lakh shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 1.41 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 230.24 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 30,137.92 crore.

The surge followed a news report, citing sources, which suggested that Sona BLW is in discussions to supply electric vehicle components to Chinese EV giant BYD. Meanwhile, both BSE and NSE have sought clarification from the company regarding the development.

The company, in response, stated, "This is in reference to news articles appeared across various mainstream media on July, 17 2025, in relation to 'the company is in advanced talks to supply electric vehicle components to Chinese EV manufacturer BYD'. In this regard, the company wish to clarify that the company is in discussions with several potential customers in India and globally in the ordinary course, for growth of its business."

At this stage, Sona BLW also said that there is no material event or information that requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, adding that it would make appropriate disclosures in compliance with applicable laws, as and when required.

On the technical play, the counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.02. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 51.39 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.78. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 9.32 with a return on equity (RoE) of 11.25. According to Trendlyne data, Sona BLW has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 28.02 per cent stake in the company.