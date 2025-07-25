Sona BLW shares tank 4% as Rani Kapur seeks deferring of today's AGM

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) was trading at the day's low by 2 PM after Rani Kapur, mother of late Chairman Sunjay Kapur, requested a two-week deferment of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for today.

Rani Kapur stated that she had been informed certain individuals were presenting themselves as the largest shareholders of the company by claiming to represent the family's interests. "I am fully convinced that the documents which were executed by me under coercion and duress, post the demise of my son, at a time of mental and emotional vulnerability, are being misused,” she said. Kapur added that she had neither given consent nor officially nominated anyone to join the board.

She also objected to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) being conducted without transparency and called for a minimum two-week deferment. Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 at 53 in London, United Kingdom. He was the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor.

The stock fell 3.51 per cent to hit a low of Rs 473.20 on BSE.

Rani Kapur referred to the circumstances of her son’s death as “sudden and suspicious”. She said no formal explanation or documentation regarding the accident was shared with her. She also alleged in her letter that she was made to sign documents during her vulnerable state after Sunjay Kapur’s passing. Rani Kapur said there was no clarity on the contents of the documents.

Rani Kapur, in her letter, said, “Please take note that during the aforesaid period of grieving, I was approached multiple times and compelled to sign various documents without explanation or even having time to read and understand the same.”

She further alleged that board appointments and changes in the leadership structure were carried out without her consent.