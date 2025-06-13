Sona Comstar shares: Sona BLW Precision Forgings stock in focus as Chairman Sunjay Kapur passes away

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) are in focus after the manufacturer and supplier of engineered automotive systems informed stock exchanges about the passing of its Chairman and Non-Executive Director Sunjay Kapur in England, United Kingdom.

In a filing to BSE, Sona Comstar said: "Sunjay was a visionary leader and a compassionate person whose guidance shaped Sona Comstar’s success. His vision, values, and dedication to excellence has left a lasting legacy for the Company. On behalf of Sona Comstar, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those influenced by his remarkable life."

Sona BLW Precision Forgings, which is a key supplier to the fast-growing Electric Vehicle sector, assured its customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that its operations and prospects remain unchanged.

"We are committed to upholding his legacy by advancing our mission and the values he instilled in Sona Comstar," it said.



As per Soma Comstar's website, Sunjay Kapur was also a Director on the boards of Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Indian Public Schools Society, Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited, B R S Finance and Investment Company Private Limited, Osborne Agri Company Private Limited (United Kingdom Company) and Udayan Finvest Private Limited, Azarias Advance Systems Private Limited.

He was also a member of the Supervisory Board of NOVELIC d.o.o Beograd-Zvezdara and a Managing Director on the board of Aureus Investment Private Limited (Previously Known as Sona Autocomp Holding Private Limited).

Kapur was also the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

To recall, Sona Comstar reported revenue of Rs 864.80 crore in Q4FY25, down 2.2 per cent, primarily due to a model transition by a key customer which impacted supplies, particularly in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment.

Revenue from the BEV segment grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 294.40 crore, with its contribution to overall revenue increasing to 35 per cent in Q4FY25 from 32 per cent in Q4FY24. Ebitda margin stood at 26.7 per cent, down 119 basis points YoY, largely due to an adverse product mix.

"Revenue in Q4 was impacted by a model transition at a key customer, though production for the new model has been ramping up since march. While the full impact and timeline for normalization are still evolving, further clarity is anticipated by the end of the quarter (June-end). Additionally, subdued demand in Europe weighed on hybrid/micro-hybrid revenues, while a slowdown in the CV segment led to a decline in its revenue share," LKP Securities said on May 5.