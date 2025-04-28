Sonata Software inks $73-mn digital AI deal, check stock reaction 

Shares of Sonata Software slipped nearly 3% in early deals on Monday even as the IT firm a landmark $73 million, five-year transformational engagement with a major US-based company in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector.

However, Sonata Software stock slipped 2.65% to Rs 328.55 against the previous close of Rs 337.50 on BSE. Total 5.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.69 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 9464 crore on BSE.

Sonata Software stock has lost 35% in three months and fallen 45.35% in 2025. The software industry stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 286.40 on April 7, 2025 and climbed to a 52 week high of Rs 762 on July 30, 2024.

The software company said this multi-year partnership marks a pivotal step in the client’s digital strategy to enhance global scalability, accelerate innovation, and optimise IT operations through a strategic, AI-first outsourcing model.

"Sonata was chosen as the partner because of its deep engineering expertise, nimble delivery model, and proven track record in driving AI-powered business transformation. Under this engagement, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled Modernization Engineering Center in India. The program will cover critical areas, including platform engineering, cloud transformation (Amazon Cloud), enterprise systems (Salesforce, Workday), cybersecurity, data services, and modern application development—all built on a foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices," said the firm.

Sonata Software specialises in cloud and data modernisation, Microsoft Dynamics Modernization, digital contact center setup and management, managed cloud services and digital transformation services.