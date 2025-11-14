Sonata Software shares fall 7% on Q2 earnings, board clears dividend

Sonata Software shares fell nearly 7% on Friday following the release of the company's September quarter earnings. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹363.80, slipping 6.62% to Rs 389.60.

Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 10,517 crore. Total 1.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.41 crore on Friday.

The multibagger stock saw very high volatility with a beta of 1.5 in the last one year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Sonata Software stock stands at 61.4, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. Sonata Software shares are trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the second quarter, Sonata Software reported a 10% quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 120 crore against Rs 109 crore in the prior quarter. Revenue declined significantly by 28.5% to Rs 2,119.3 crore compared to Rs 2,965 crore previously. EBIT increased 9.2% to ₹146.3 crore, while EBIT margin improved from 4.5% to 6.9%.

The company's board declared a second interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for the 2025-26 financial year, with a record date set for November 21, 2025, and payout scheduled by December 3.

"International IT Services reported steady progress during the quarter, consolidated PAT improving by 10% quarter-on-quarter. The business secured a large deal in the healthcare vertical with a leading provider, reaffirming our focus on driving growth through large deals and consistent execution. Our continued strategic investments in Artificial Intelligence are delivering results, with AI-led orders accounting for approximately 10% of the overall order book for the quarter,” said Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software.

Over the last one month and year, the stock has lagged the benchmark, and its price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios are expected to reflect this downward trend.

Management noted strong client additions across business pillars, with particular momentum in the Microsoft SMC segment. Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology, commented, "Despite prevailing industry headwinds in certain sectors, our disciplined execution and focused investments continue to position us well for sustained growth."