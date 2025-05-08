Sonata Software shares in focus on Q4 earnings, final dividend 

Shares of IT company Sonata Software are in focus today after the firm reported a 2.56% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Sonata Software's net profit came at Rs 107.53 crore for Q4FY25 over Rs 110.36 crore last year. Revenue from operations climbed 19.4% to Rs 2,617.2 crore against Rs 2,191.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

In its international IT services segment, the company reported a revenue of Rs 2,829.7 crore for the full year, clocking a 5.6% YoY rise. However, revenue for Q4FY25 slipped 4% sequentially to Rs 702.3 crore. In dollar terms, FY25 revenue stood at $335.5 million, up 3.7% YoY, while Q4 revenue came in at $81.3 million, marking a 6.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline.

EBITDA (before other income and forex) for the FY25 came at Rs 480.5 crore, signaling a 14.7% fall from FY24. Q4 EBITDA rose 8% to Rs 115.7 crore sequentially. Profit after tax (PAT) in FY25 rose 69.9% YoY to Rs 246.6 crore from Rs 145.1 crore.

The company added 14 new customers during the quarter.

In the domestic products & services segment, Sonata Software reported a strong revenue growth of 23.4% YoY in FY25, reaching Rs 7,340.6 crore. Q4FY25 revenue fell 9.1% QoQ to Rs 1,918.2 crore. Gross contribution for the year stood at Rs 299.1 crore, up 14.8% YoY, while Q4 contribution declined 4.3% to Rs 78.4 crore.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.40 per equity share of Rs 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, payable subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The dividend will be dispatched/credited within 30 days of the AGM.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Wednesday. Shares of Sonata Software closed at Rs 396.85, rising Rs 11.35, or 2.94% on BSE.