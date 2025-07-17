South Indian Bank's Q1 net profit rises 10% amid NII fall

South Indian Bank Ltd has posted a net profit Rs 322 crore for the quarter ending June 2025, reflecting a 10% increase compared to Rs 294 crore in the same period last year. Profit rose despite a 4% fall in net interest income (NII), which decreased to Rs 832 crore from Rs 865 crore year-on-year.

The bank's asset quality saw improvements, with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) slightly reduced to 3.15% from 3.20% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs significantly decreased to 0.68% from 0.92%.

This improvement in asset quality is a testament to the bank's enhanced credit discipline and more effective loan recoveries during the quarter.

The reduction in non-performing assets highlights improved credit discipline and better loan recoveries during the quarter. The bank's shares reflected these positive outcomes, reaching an intraday high of Rs 31.40. However, the stock fell 1.07% to Rs 30.51 on the BSE in fag end of the trade today.

The performance comes amid a challenging environment, yet showcases the bank's resilience and capacity to manage asset quality effectively. Investors have responded positively to these results, as they indicate a stable financial trajectory.

In the broader context of the banking sector, South Indian Bank's results underscore its strategic focus on maintaining robust asset quality and operational performance, even with a reduction in net interest income. These developments are particularly significant as they contribute to the bank's overall financial stability and investor confidence. As the bank navigates future quarters, continued emphasis on asset quality management and operational efficiency will be crucial for sustaining growth. The bank's strategic initiatives are expected to further enhance its competitive position in the market.