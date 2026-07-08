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South Indian Bank shares tank 9% after RBI nod to MD & CEO appointment; board meet on July 16

South Indian Bank shares tank 9% after RBI nod to MD & CEO appointment; board meet on July 16

South Indian Bank shares: The stock, which is up 20 per cent in 2026 so far, declined 9.42 per cent to hit a low of Rs 43.23 apiece. The lender is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on July 16.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 8, 2026 9:45 AM IST
South Indian Bank shares tank 9% after RBI nod to MD & CEO appointment; board meet on July 16South Indian Bank: An agenda for appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank will be placed to the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 16th July, 2026.

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd declined over 9 per cent in Wednesday's trade on profit booking after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as the bank's Managing Director and CEO for a three-year term, effective October 1, 2026. 

The stock, which is up 20 per cent in 2026 so far, declined 9.42 per cent to hit a low of Rs 43.23 apiece. The lender is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on July 16. Its board will also consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities and approve the convening of the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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"Please note that an agenda for appointment of Mr. Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank will be placed to the Board meeting scheduled to be held on 16th July, 2026 and the approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter in this regard as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations," South Indian Bank said.

The sharp selloff on the counter came a day after Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities felt the bank is nearing an important inflection point in its multi-year transformation, after spending nearly a decade repairing its balance sheet following the corporate asset-quality cycle.

According to Nirmal Bang, the bank has largely completed the heavy lifting and is moving into the next phase of scaling growth from a stronger position, with the franchise now built on tighter underwriting standards, lower concentration risk, improved operating capabilities, and a more granular retail and MSME-led mix.

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In the case of the new appointment, Pai, 50, is a banker with close to three decades of experience across governance, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail, agriculture and MSME credit. Presently, he is serving as Chief General Manager at Canara Bank spearheading digital banking and innovation. 

He has handled multiple strategic initiatives of the Bank including setting up of gold loan vertical. He has also headed one of the largest zones of Canara Bank. 

Pai’s professional experience includes a stint in overseas operations of Canara Bank at New York, USA. Amongst other positions, he has served as Director in Canara Bank Tanazania Ltd, and represented the Bank in Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), Swift India Domestic Services Private Ltd and Secondary Loan Market Association.

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Presently, he is also a Director in Karnataka State Financial corporation and Canara Bank Securities Ltd.

"He is recognised for his strategic clarity, execution excellence, integrity, and strong industry relationships with banking and technology partners. He brings in board relevant experience in entire segments of universal banking," South Indian Bank said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A market journalist with over 14 years of experience in print and digital journalism, I am 24/7 on the go. Greeting ‘Good Night’ to Dow Jones and ‘Good Morning’ to SGX Nifty come naturally to me. Ask me about data and you will hear stories. I am not so active on social media, but have eyes and ears on the ground. If not tracking markets, I love gazing stars and planets,  astrophotography, reading a lot about what’s happening in India’s neighbourhood and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 8, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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