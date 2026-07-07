SpaceX to join Nasdaq-100 just weeks after IPO; $4.3 billion passive inflows expected

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is set to be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index before the market opens on July 7, becoming one of the fastest companies ever to enter the benchmark after its public listing. The move is expected to trigger billions of dollars in passive fund inflows as index-tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds buy the stock to mirror the benchmark.

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According to a Reuters report citing J.P. Morgan, SpaceX's inclusion could attract approximately $4.3 billion in passive inflows, providing fresh demand for the stock just weeks after its blockbuster debut on Nasdaq.

Automatic buying from index funds

Companies added to the Nasdaq-100 typically benefit from mandatory purchases by passive investment vehicles that track the index. Among the largest are the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which replicate the performance of the Nasdaq-100.

Collectively, funds tracking the index manage nearly $800 billion in assets. These funds are expected to purchase SpaceX shares at Monday's closing price so that their portfolios accurately reflect the updated index composition from Tuesday.

Historically, index additions often result in short-term buying pressure as passive funds rebalance their holdings, although the longer-term impact depends on company fundamentals and investor sentiment.

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Stock has been highly volatile

SpaceX has experienced sharp price swings since listing on Nasdaq last month.

The company priced its initial public offering at $135 per share and debuted at $150 on June 12. Within days, the stock surged as much as 67%, touching an intraday high of $225.64 on June 16.

The rally, however, proved short-lived. The shares have since retreated significantly and closed at $153.23 on Friday, roughly 32% below their peak, though they still remain around 20% above the IPO price.

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The volatility reflects both strong investor enthusiasm and profit booking following one of the year's most closely watched market debuts.

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Why its index weight will remain modest

Despite its estimated market capitalisation of around $2.1 trillion, SpaceX is not expected to become one of the Nasdaq-100's largest constituents immediately.

Nasdaq assigns index weights using a modified market-cap methodology that considers a company's free float—the shares available for public trading—and imposes limits on concentration. As a result, analysts expect SpaceX's initial weight in the index to remain below 1%, considerably smaller than heavyweight constituents such as NVIDIA, Apple and Microsoft.

S&P 500 inclusion still some distance away

While SpaceX has quickly secured a place in the Nasdaq-100 and was recently added to the Russell 1000 Growth Index, entry into the S&P 500 is likely to take longer.

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S&P Global has retained its existing eligibility criteria, including the requirement that companies be profitable under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in both the latest quarter and on a cumulative basis over the previous four quarters.

According to Reuters, SpaceX reported a net loss of $4.94 billion in 2025, even as revenue rose 33% to $18.67 billion, making it ineligible for immediate inclusion under current rules.

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What investors should watch

The Nasdaq-100 addition guarantees fresh demand from passive funds, but whether that translates into another rally remains uncertain. Given the stock's sharp rise immediately after listing and subsequent pullback, investors will be watching closely to see whether the expected inflows have already been priced into the shares or whether the index inclusion provides another near-term catalyst.