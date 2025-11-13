SpiceJet adds five more Boeing 737s, including a MAX; stock reacts

SpiceJet Ltd has strengthened its fleet with the induction of five additional Boeing 737 aircraft, including one Boeing 737 MAX, taking the total number of aircraft additions to 15 in just over a month.

The recent expansion includes 14 planes brought in on damp lease -- among them two Boeing 737 MAX -- and the successful reactivation of one grounded Boeing 737 MAX from the airline's existing inventory.

With these additions, the carrier's operational fleet now stands at 35 aircraft. All five newly inducted planes have begun commercial operations, improving connectivity across high-demand domestic and international routes.

The expansion is expected to significantly support SpiceJet's winter schedule amid strong passenger demand during the festive and holiday season.

As of September 30, 2025, SpiceJet operated 100 daily flights. Following the latest inductions, the airline's daily flight operations have increased to 176.

On the financial front, the airline reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September 2025. SpiceJet posted a net loss of Rs 621 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 457.8 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue declined 13 per cent to Rs 792.42 crore from Rs 914 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company attributed the results to the impact of recalibrating dollar-based future obligations, carrying costs of grounded aircraft, and additional expenses related to return-to-service (RTS) operations.

In Thursday's trade, shares of SpiceJet were up 0.48 per cent at Rs 35.65 on BSE.