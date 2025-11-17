SpiceJet shares end over 5% higher in today's session, here's why

Shares of SpiceJet ended over 5 percent higher today after the airline said that it expects its operational fleet to double by the end of this year, leading to a sharp expansion in network reach and scale.

Shares of SpiceJet ended at Rs 37.31 apiece, rising 5.16% against the previous close of Rs 35.48. Market cap of the airline rose to Rs 4783 crore.

A total of 165.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.77 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 28.13 on October 8, 2025.

In its investor presentation, the airline said that is operational fleet reduced to 19 in September from 21 in June. "SpiceJet aims to bring up to eight of its grounded Boeing aircraft back into service by April 2026, including four in the early winter period to meet peak travel demand. Two have already rejoined the fleet, up to two more ungrounded and inducted into the fleet by December 2025, and the remaining four are planned to return by early summer 2026,” it said.

"By the end of 2025, SpiceJet aims to double its operational fleet and nearly triple its Available Seat Kilometers (ASKM)," it added.

The airline further said that higher capacity and better aircraft utilisation are expected to materially improve CASK and lift overall profitability. “Liability restructuring remains an ongoing process and significant liability is expected to be restructured in Q3 and Q4, thereby strengthening the balance sheet,” it added.

