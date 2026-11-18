Shares of SpiceJet Ltd were trading 5% higher ahead of the board meeting to raise funds today. SpiceJet shares hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 9.97 in early deals on Wednesday. The stock was unchanged in the afternoon session too. Market cap of the airline rose to Rs 1521.52 crore.
The SpiceJet stock has rebounded sharply, rising 27.01% over the past five trading sessions. However, it remains down 66.64% since the beginning of the calendar year, reflecting the significant pressure it has faced over the past several months.