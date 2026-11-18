The stock touched its 52-week peak of Rs 37.90 on November 18, 2025, before sliding to a yearly low of Rs 7.40 on October 30, 2026.

The airline last reported its earnings for the October–December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), filed in February 2026. Since then, the air carrier has not filed its earnings.

The airline has been grappling with persistent financial difficulties and operational challenges, forcing it to scale back flight operations. Its declining market presence has further highlighted the extent of these challenges.

Advertisement

According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), SpiceJet's share of India's domestic aviation market fell to 0.6% in September 2026 from 1.2% in August.

Against this backdrop, SpiceJet, in an exchange filing dated November 13, announced that its board of directors would meet on November 18 to consider and approve a proposal to raise fresh capital.