Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
SpiceJet stock climbs 5% on $89.5 million Carlyle settlement; key details

SpiceJet stock climbs 5% on $89.5 million Carlyle settlement; key details

At current levels, the stock commands a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 82.17 and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 112.30. The stock boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 137.84 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025 12:05 PM IST
SpiceJet stock climbs 5% on $89.5 million Carlyle settlement; key detailsOn Thursday, SpiceJet stock rose as much as 5.4 per cent to hit the day’s low of Rs 34.85 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 33.06.

SpiceJet Ltd shares climbed 5 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the airline announced that it had reached a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners, unlocking a liquidity boost of $89.5 million.

On Thursday, SpiceJet stock rose as much as 5.4 per cent to hit the day’s low of Rs 34.85 apiece on the BSE, over its previous close of Rs 33.06. At 11:29 am, the company shares were up 1.91 per cent at Rs 33.69.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a filing to the BSE, SpiceJet said the agreement would provide $79.6 million in cash maintenance reserves for future aircraft and engine upkeep, along with $9.9 million in credits to offset lease obligations

The company added that the settlement involves restructuring certain lease obligations worth $121.18 million, combined with the issuance of equity shares aggregating to $50 million. A mechanism has also been built into the deal, allowing excess proceeds from the sale of these shares, above $50 million, to be applied towards future lease obligations.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said, “This agreement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing restructuring and un-grounding efforts. The support extended by Carlyle demonstrates their confidence in SpiceJet’s long-term prospects. This transaction meaningfully reduces our liabilities, strengthens our balance sheet, and positions us well for sustainable growth.”

Advertisement

The airline noted that its promoter, or a designated assignee, will have the option to purchase the equity shares issued to Carlyle upon expiry of the statutory lock-in and any additional agreed lock-in periods.

SpiceJet said the settlement underscores its focus on strategic restructuring, cost efficiency, and long-term partnerships as it charts its next phase of growth

On the BSE, a total of 100.40 lakh shares of the airline changed hands, translating into a turnover of Rs 34.10 crore. At current levels, the stock commands a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 82.17 and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 112.30. The stock boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 137.84 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 11, 2025 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today