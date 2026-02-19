SpiceJet targets 300+ daily flights with fresh 10-aircraft deal; stock reacts

SpiceJet Ltd on Thursday secured a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to induct 10 new aircraft. SpiceJet also unveiled plans to more than double its capacity this year, targeting 220 crore available seat kilometres (ASKMs) and over 300 daily flights by winter 2026.

SpiceJet shares traded 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 16.93 on the BSE at 12 pm on Thursday. The stock slipped as much as 1.59 per cent to day’s low of Rs 16.68 on BSE in early trade, down from previous close of Rs 16.95 apiece.

This follows last week's board approval for a calibrated fleet ramp-up to 60 aircraft. The strategy involves a mix of damp leases, along with returning existing grounded planes to service, the company said last week.

"Doubling our capacity in the last quarter has been a significant milestone, and the plans we have in place to more than double it further this year reflect growing confidence in the business and strong demand across the network," said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet.

He added, "The receipt of this MoU is an encouraging development as we continue to rebuild and expand our operations in a measured manner. Our focus remains on restoring capacity, strengthening connectivity and improving reliability for our passengers."

According to the investor's presentation submitted to the exchanges, SpiceJet's passenger market share rose from 2.2 per cent to 4.3 per cent over three months. Daily departures also saw a sharp increase, growing from 100 flights in September 2025 to 175 by December 2025.

During this same timeframe, monthly ASKM surged from 55 crore to 105 crore. Overall, total quarterly ASKM expanded by 56 per cent, reaching 277 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to 177 crore in Q2 FY26, the company noted.