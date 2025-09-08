Shares of SPML Infra Ltd rose over 3% on Monday after the firm announced a significant contract win in Rajasthan. The order is valued at Rs 1438 crore. SPML Infra stock rose 3% to Rs 301.15 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 292.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,100 crore in early deals.

"We would like to inform you that Company has been awarded a prestigious Rs 1,438 Crore inclusive of GST ($163 Million) project in JV with JWIL Infra Limited, (SPML leading with 51%) from Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The agreement for the same is executed on 06th September, 2025," said SPML Infra.

The project under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to significantly strengthen water supply infrastructure across the region. It involves executing comprehensive construction and operation works, including 10 years of operations & maintenance (O&M).

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 232.38 points higher at 80,943 and Nifty gained 82 pts to 24,823 in early deals in the first trading session of this week.

SPML Infra Limited is a distinguished infrastructure development company with over four decades of expertise across power, water, environment, and technology sectors. With a pan-India presence, SPML has successfully executed over 700 projects, creating critical infrastructure, including drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment, integrated sewerage networks, municipal waste management, power transmission & distribution, substations, rural electrification, and smart city solutions.