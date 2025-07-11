SPML Infra shares rise 5% on Rs 385-crore contract win

Shares of SPML Infra Ltd rose over 5% on Friday after the firm announced a significant contract win valued at Rs 385 crore for a water production and supply system in Rajasthan. The project, awarded under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, involves the development of the Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer. The scope includes constructing two reservoirs with a combined capacity of 37.75 MLD and a 58.675-kilometre transmission network.

Advanced technology integration will see the installation of modern pumping systems alongside SCADA systems for real-time monitoring and operational efficiency. SPML shares rose 5.62% to Rs 289.95 on Friday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2001 crore on BSE.

The project not only promises to enhance water security in Rajasthan but also includes a comprehensive 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract to ensure sustainability.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman of SPML Infra Limited, remarked, "The Kekri-Sarwar water supply project will significantly enhance water security for the people of Rajasthan and demonstrates our capability to execute complex water infrastructure projects with cutting-edge technology."

This development follows the company's recent announcement of securing enhanced credit facilities amounting to ₹205 crore to support its engineering, procurement, and construction projects. In line with industry trends, SPML Infra continues to position itself competitively within the infrastructure sector, leveraging technological advancements to boost project efficiency and sustainability.

The stock has risen 29.65% uptick over the past month, reflecting investor confidence in the company's strategic initiatives. The integration of smart monitoring systems like SCADA not only boosts operational control but also aligns with modern sustainability goals.

As the project progresses, it is expected to contribute positively to the company's long-term growth trajectory and bolster its reputation in executing large-scale infrastructure projects. Additionally, the project is anticipated to strengthen the company's market position, showcasing its ability to deliver on high-value contracts.