Sri Lotus Developers shares list at 19% premium; NIIs make over Rs 40,000 profit

COMPANIES

NEWS

News
markets
stocks
Sri Lotus Developers & Realty sold its shares in the price band of Rs 140-150 apiece, which could be applied for a minimum of 100 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 792 crore.

Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025 9:59 AM IST
Shares of Sri Lotus Developers & Realty made a strong debut at Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 06 as the luxury real estate player was listed at the bourses at Rs 179.10 on NSE, a premium of 19.40 per cent over its issue price Rs 150 apiece. The stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 18.67 per cent over the issue price at Rs 178 on NSE.

Investors made a profit of Rs 2,910 on 100 equity shares, which cost Rs 15,000 for the investors. Majority of the retail investors have got a single lot. Similarly, NII investors who got 1,400 equity shares for Rs 2,10,000 made a profit of Rs 40,740 in the IPO of Sri Lotus Developers.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) of Sri Lotus Developers has seen a sharp correction following mixed market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 27-30 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a muted listing of up to 18-20 per cent to the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 38-40, a day ago.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers & Realty was open for bidding between July 31 and August 01. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 140-150 per share with a lot size of 100 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 792 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh shares sale of 5,28,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a decent 69.14 times fetching over 34.79 lakh applications. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 163.90 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked 57.71 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 20.28 times and merely 19.84 times, respectively.

Incorporated in February 2015, Mumbai-Sri Lotus Developers and Realty is a developer of residential and commercial properties located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, specializing in redevelopment projects within the ultra-luxury and luxury segments of the western suburbs. It possesses a developable area of 0.93 million square feet.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, citing to subscribe to it for a long-term basis. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Monarch Networth Capital were the book-running lead managers of the Sri Lotus Developers IPO, while Kfin Technologies was appointed as the registrar for the issue. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 6, 2025 9:59 AM IST
