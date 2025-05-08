Srigee DLM IPO: Check allotment status, grey market premium & listing date

The basis of allotment of shares for recently concluded initial public offering (IPO) of Srigee DLM is expected to be finalised on Thursday. The initial share sale, which ended on Wednesday (May 7), received a stellar response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 456.80 times, BSE data showed.

Srigee DLM IPO witnessed the highest participation from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), witnessing a whopping subscription of 1,136.02 times. The retail investors' portion was booked 243.71 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 137.59 times.

The SME offering, valued at around Rs 16.98 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.71 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue was open between May 5 and May 7. The IPO was available at a price band of Rs 94–99 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Once the allotment of Srigee DLM IPO shares gets finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Bigshare Services, the IPO's registrar.

* Check Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

* Check Srigee DLM IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Latest GMP

The unlisted shares of Srigee DLM were trading at around Rs 132 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 99 or 33.33 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band. Srigee DLM is likely to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on May 12.

Established in 2005, Srigee DLM offers comprehensive plastic manufacturing solutions, combining design expertise with production capabilities. The company serves both OEM and ODM clients, offering services including plastic injection molding, tool and die manufacturing, polymer compounding, and assembly. Through backward integration, the company has developed in-house capabilities in die design, testing, and polymer compounding.