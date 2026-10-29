Star Health shares rise 4% as brokerages share positive stance on Q2 earnings

Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted 19% year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross written premium (GWP) to Rs 5,280 crore in Q2 FY27, while retail fresh GWP grew 35% YoY to Rs 900 crore. The brokerage noted that the combined insurance service ratio (CISR) improved by 290 basis points YoY to 98%.

It also highlighted underwriting profit of Rs 99 crore, compared with an underwriting loss of Rs 40 crore in the year-ago quarter. MOFSL raised its profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 6% for FY27 and 4% for FY28, while retaining its Buy rating and a price target of Rs 690, implying an upside of 33% from its stated reference price of Rs 520.

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JM Financial highlighted an underwriting profit of approximately Rs 100 crore in Q2 FY27, against a loss of Rs 40 crore in Q2 FY26. The brokerage noted that the claims ratio improved to 69%, while the expense ratio stood at 29%. It revised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates upwards by 1% for FY28 and 2% for FY29, retained its Buy rating and maintained a 12-month price target of Rs 700, indicating an upside of 28% from its stated reference price of Rs 547.

Jefferies highlighted the fifth consecutive quarter of YoY improvement in the claims ratio, with the CISR improving by 290 basis points to 98%. It also noted 35% YoY growth in retail fresh gross written premium and a higher share of new-to-insurance customers. The brokerage expects gross written premium growth of around 15% in the second half of FY27 and anticipates a further 80-basis-point improvement in the loss ratio over the next two years. Jefferies retained its Buy rating and assigned a price target of Rs 730, implying an upside of 40% from its stated reference price of Rs 520.