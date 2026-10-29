Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Star Health shares rise 4% as brokerages share positive stance on Q2 earnings

Star Health shares rise 4% as brokerages share positive stance on Q2 earnings

STARHEALTH532.40(2.53%)

MOFSL raised its profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 6% for FY27 and 4% for FY28, while retaining its Buy rating and a price target of Rs 690, implying an upside of 33% from its stated reference price of Rs 520.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:09 PM IST
Star Health shares rise 4% as brokerages share positive stance on Q2 earnings Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd shares touched a high of Rs 533.15, up 2.68% from the previous close of Rs 519.25.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd shares rose 4% on Thursday after three brokerages highlighted improvements in the insurer's claims performance, underwriting profitability and retail fresh business growth following its September-quarter results. Jefferies, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained their Buy ratings on the stock, with price targets ranging from Rs 690 to Rs 730.

Advertisement

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd shares closed at Rs 539.65, up 3.93% from the previous close of Rs 519.25. The stock opened at Rs 520.40 and touched a low of Rs 520.40 during the session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted 19% year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross written premium (GWP) to Rs 5,280 crore in Q2 FY27, while retail fresh GWP grew 35% YoY to Rs 900 crore. The brokerage noted that the combined insurance service ratio (CISR) improved by 290 basis points YoY to 98%.

It also highlighted underwriting profit of Rs 99 crore, compared with an underwriting loss of Rs 40 crore in the year-ago quarter. MOFSL raised its profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 6% for FY27 and 4% for FY28, while retaining its Buy rating and a price target of Rs 690, implying an upside of 33% from its stated reference price of Rs 520.

Advertisement

JM Financial highlighted an underwriting profit of approximately Rs 100 crore in Q2 FY27, against a loss of Rs 40 crore in Q2 FY26. The brokerage noted that the claims ratio improved to 69%, while the expense ratio stood at 29%. It revised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates upwards by 1% for FY28 and 2% for FY29, retained its Buy rating and maintained a 12-month price target of Rs 700, indicating an upside of 28% from its stated reference price of Rs 547.

Jefferies highlighted the fifth consecutive quarter of YoY improvement in the claims ratio, with the CISR improving by 290 basis points to 98%. It also noted 35% YoY growth in retail fresh gross written premium and a higher share of new-to-insurance customers. The brokerage expects gross written premium growth of around 15% in the second half of FY27 and anticipates a further 80-basis-point improvement in the loss ratio over the next two years. Jefferies retained its Buy rating and assigned a price target of Rs 730, implying an upside of 40% from its stated reference price of Rs 520.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more