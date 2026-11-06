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Sterlite, HFCL, MTAR Technologies shares hit lower circuits of 5% each; other AI stocks tumble

Sterlite, HFCL, MTAR Technologies shares hit lower circuits of 5% each; other AI stocks tumble

Sterlite Technologies stock slipped 5% to Rs 719.15. HFCL stock too tumbled 5% to Rs 209.95 against the previous close of Rs 221.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Sterlite, HFCL, MTAR Technologies shares hit lower circuits of 5% each; other AI stocks tumbleMTAR Technologies shares too fell 5% to Rs 5449.75. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 16,763 crore. 

Shares of Sterlite Technologies, HFCL and MTAR Technologies hit their lower circuit on Friday amid a selloff in AI stocks in the Asian markets. South Korean index Kospi crashed 6% to 5059 amd Nikkei tumbled 6.69% to 57,250.

Samsung Electronics shares tumbled 6.35% to 1,88,700 Korean Won. SK Hynix was the major market mover, losing 10.44% to 1,132,000.

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The Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections has triggered concerns about the potential implications for the global artificial intelligence investment boom. The election outcome has added to uncertainty over the future policy environment, weighing on investor sentiment towards AI-related stocks. The resulting selloff has heightened market volatility, prompting policymakers to consider measures aimed at stabilising markets and containing further turbulence.

Meanwhile at home, Sterlite Technologies, HFCL and MTAR Technologies shares fell 5% each to their respective lower circuits.

Sterlite Technologies stock slipped 5% to Rs 719.15 against the previous close of Rs 757. Market cap of the firm fell to 36,979 crore. HFCL stock too tumbled 5% to Rs 209.95 against the previous close of Rs 221. Market cap of the AI related firm declined to Rs 32,135 crore.

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MTAR Technologies shares too fell 5% to Rs 5449.75. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 16,763 crore.

Other AI related stocks also traded in the red.

TD Power Systems shares crashed 16.59% to Rs 558 against the previous close of Rs 669.05. The company manufactures heavy-duty AC generators (1 to 250 MVA), steam and gas turbine generators, hydro generators, and industrial/traction electric motors. These gas-engines and gas-turbine generators are used by captive power plants used by AI data centres to uninterrupted power supply.

CG Power shares fell 9.34% to Rs 734 against the previous close of Rs 809.45. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

Black box shares slipped 7% to Rs 797.90. Market cap of Black Box fell to Rs 14,305 crore. Shares of another AI related firm Anant Raj were down 5% to Rs 439. Market cap of the firm fell to 15.976 crore.

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Apar Industries  shares too crashed 12% to Rs 13,783 . Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 58,679 crore.

Netweb Technologies shares too were down 7.61% to Rs 3717 against the previous close of Rs 4023.

AI theme related stock E2E Networks was also down 5% to Rs 486.40 in the afternoon session.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 2:37 PM IST
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