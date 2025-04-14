Stock market: BSE, NSE shut today; bourses to observe Good Friday on April 18

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE are shut on Monday, April 14, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This is the first of two trading holidays this truncated week. The exchanges will also be closed on Good Friday, April 18.

The previous trading week was also a truncated one, with stock market being closed on April 10 on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. In the near future, they will be shut on May 1 to commemorate Maharashtra Day.

As far as the market movement is concerned, the BSE Nifty and the BSE Sensex fell 0.3 per cent each last week. The week was a volatile one, as the US administration imposed import tariffs on trading partners, only to announce a 90-day pause later, except for China, which led to short covering rally across the globe in the later part of the week.

Going into this week "Corporate earnings will occupy most of the focus of the Indian market participants while global tariff related developments will continue to garner limelight. US retail sales and industrial production data for the March month coupled with weekly jobless claims are some of the key data releases in US next week," said SBI Securities in a weekly note.

Elara Securities in a note said India Dedicated funds pulled out $352 million this past week after inflows of $506 million in prior two weeks before the event. Total outflow from India of $603 million was at 12-week high because of bigger redemption from GEM and AXJ funds. Global Junk bonds saw largest redemption since Covid of $20 billion. This will be important to monitor to gauge the broader risk sentiments, it said.

In the short run, the focus will be on the outcome of the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between India and the US, which will add more colour to the trade potential of the domestic market, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

"The supportive domestic environment with an ease in interest rates and a benign inflation trajectory is encouraging investors to have a balanced portfolio to aid for a better risk-reward in the long term. We expect caution is likely to prevail due to the holiday-led truncated week," Nair said.