Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the third straight session and ended on a negative note as the US and Iran war intensified over the weekend.

Sensex tanked 1635 points to close at 71,947 and Nifty lost 488 points to 22,331 as bears tightened grip on Dalal Street. Market cap of BSE-listed firms plunged by nearly Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 412.43 lakh crore against the Rs 422 lakh crore mark in the previous session.

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India VIX, the volatility index, of the Indian stock market surged 4% to 27.88 today against 26.80 on Friday.

Top losers on Sensex were Bajaj Finance, SBI, IndiGo, Bajaj Finserv , Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank, falling up to 5%. Tech Mahindra and PowerGrid were the only gainers on Sensex, rising up to 1.65%.

Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, ONGC, PowerGrid shaes were the top Nifty gainers, rising up to 2.46% on Monday. Top losers on Nifty were Bajaj Finance, Shri ram Finance, SBI, IndiGo and Kotak Bank falling up to 5%.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said, "From a technical perspective, the Nifty has declined over 11% during March. With the onset of the new series, it will be crucial to watch whether the index holds its long-term moving average, i.e., the 200-week EMA, placed around the 21,900 mark. Persistent weakness in key sectors—especially banking and financials—along with elevated volatility, as indicated by India VIX hovering near 28, suggests continued downside risk. Any pullback is likely to face resistance in the 22,600–23,000 zone, and traders are advised to remain cautious and prioritize risk management until stability returns."

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Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "While the Nifty seems to be finding support just above the rising trendline on the daily chart, another interesting formation is creating a silver lining — a hidden positive divergence on the daily RSI. Therefore, I won’t be surprised if the Nifty stages a decent recovery from Wednesday.

On the lower end, 22,200 is likely to act as a crucial support level, from where a significant rally might emerge. The view of a bullish reversal will be negated if the index slips below 22,200."

Previous session

Sensex plunged 1690.23 points, or 2.25 per cent, to settle at 73,583.22, while the Nifty slumped 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to close at 22,819.60.