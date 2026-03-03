Stock market, Holi 2026 holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or close on March 3 & 4

Following a domestic equity market sell-off on Monday fuelled by global geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, both the Sensex and Nifty indices took a hit, declining over 1 per cent each. After this session, some investors are left confused, wondering whether Dalal Street will pause to catch its breath on Tuesday, March 3.

According to the stock exchange holidays list, investors can heave a sigh of relief. A trading holiday is officially scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, on the occasion of Holi. So, trading will remain shut today, even though the festival of colours will be mostly celebrated nationwide on Wednesday. There is no holiday on March 4

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Sensex tumbled 1048.34 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 80,238.85. While the Nifty slipped 312.95 points, or 1.24 per cent, to finish at 24,865.70.

While the equity markets take a break, commodity traders should note that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be shut for the first half of the day. However, trading will resume in the evening session, from 5 pm to 11 pm.

March happens to be a month packed with pauses for the stock market. Beyond Holi, the stock exchanges will observe two more trading holidays this month. Trading will be halted on Thursday, March 26, for Shri Ram Navami, and again on Tuesday, March 31, for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Indian stock markets follow the holiday calendar released by the BSE and NSE at the end of last year.

Source: BSE

Looking ahead at the official calendar, the months of April and May will witness two stock market holidays each. In April, the markets will be closed for Good Friday on April 3 and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. May follows with Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Bakri Id on May 28. The exchanges will see a single holiday in June, with markets shut for Muharram on June 26.

September brings a pause for Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14. October features a couple of breaks: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, and Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.

November also packs two holidays, with Dalal Street remaining shut for Diwali Balipratipada on Tuesday, November 10, and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, November 24. The trading year will wrap up its holiday schedule with Christmas on Friday, December 25.