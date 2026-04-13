Stock market open or closed tomorrow for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 gazetted holiday? Check NSE, BSE calendar

Stock market open or closed tomorrow: Indian equity benchmarks will remain closed on Tuesday (April 14, 2026) on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, resulting in a holiday-shortened trading week. Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be shut for equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives segments. Ambedkar Jayanti is a gazetted public holiday across India, marking the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

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Last week, the market was also closed for two sessions due to Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti.

What about MCX and NCDEX?

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session on April 14 but will resume trading in the evening session.

In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for both sessions on the day.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2026

Following Ambedkar Jayanti, the next market holidays are scheduled for:

Maharashtra Day on May 1

Bakri Id on May 28

Later in the year, markets will remain closed on:

Muharram (June 26)

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14)

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Dussehra (October 20)

Diwali Balipratipada (November 10)

Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24)

Christmas (December 25)

Weekend holidays

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In 2026, some holidays fall on weekends and will not impact trading. These include Maha Shivaratri (February 15), Eid al-Fitr (March 21), Independence Day (August 15), and Diwali (November 8).

Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on a Sunday this year. Exchanges will conduct the customary Muhurat Trading session on November 8, with timings to be announced closer to the date.