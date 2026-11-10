Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on November 10? Check remaining holidays in 2026

The trading suspension means investors and traders will not be able to execute regular equity market transactions on Tuesday. Market participants should accordingly plan their trading strategies, particularly those with pending orders or positions linked to upcoming corporate announcements.

The holiday could also have implications for trade execution and settlement schedules, depending on the applicable exchange and clearing corporation calendars.

In its next holiday, the stock market will remain closed on account of Christmas on December 25. This will be the last trading holiday of 2026.

On Monday, Sensex closed 107 pts higher at 81,106 and Nifty gained 58 pts to 25,044. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 506.41 lakh crore.

Broader markets ended on a mixed note, with the Nifty Midcap 150 extending its winning streak for a second consecutive session, gaining 0.3%.

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IREDA and GSK Pharma led the midcap gainers, with both stocks rallying more than 7%. On the other hand, the Nifty Smallcap 250 slipped 0.1%. RR Kabel and TD Power Systems were among the worst performers in the index, declining 7.4% and 6.2%, respectively.