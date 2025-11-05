Stock market holiday: Are NSE & BSE open or close on November 05 for Prakash Gurpurb

Stock market holiday in November: India's major indices including National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday, November 05 on the account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, also known as, Guru Nanak Jayanti. Equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment shall remain closed today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Besides the equity segment, currency, currency derivatives segments, commodity market, commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment shall also remain closed for the day. However, commodities, EGR and commodity segments will open in the evening session, which is hosted from 5 pm to 11.30 pm.

There is only one trading holiday in November 2025. It is the second last holiday of the stock market in the calendar year 2025. The last market holiday will fall on December 25, on the account of Christmas. The current calendar has a total of 14 market holidays, while the holiday calendar for the year 2026 has not been announced as yet.

No buy or sell orders will be executed on November 5. During this market shut, any pending orders placed earlier will only be processed when trading resumes. In addition to this, settlement schedules like the clearing and delivery of shares will be adjusted to account for the holiday. The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) shall also remain shut on November 5 for the morning session.

Advertisement

Normal trading shall resume on November 06. On normal trading days, equity trades open for a regular trading session at 9.15 am and close at 3.30 pm on both BSE and NSE, with a 15-minute pre-open session beginning at 9 am. Apart from the listed holidays, trading remains closed every Saturday and Sunday.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab or Prakash Parv, is celebrated on the full moon-day (Poornima) of the Hindu lunar month of Karthik. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus., who devoted his life towards social equality and selfless service.